FS: MSI GF63 Thin SC10 Gaming Laptop - $300 plus 1/2 ship OBO - SOLD

Laptop is in perfect working condition. Priced to sell fast. Specs below along with aftermarket upgrades listed. Payment prior to shipping. Heatware under MGDMN, currently 73-0-0. Price is $300 plus half of shipping cost. PM me with any questions or offers. Thanks for looking,
MSI GF63 Thin 10SC-206 (GF63 Series)
Processor Intel Core i5-10300H 4 x 2.5 - 4.5 GHz, Comet Lake-H
Graphics adapter NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q - 4 GB VRAM, GDDR6
Memory 32GB Kingston HyperX Black DDR4 26666 {UPGRADED}
Display 15.60 inch 16:9, 1920 x 1080 pixel 141 PPI, IPS, glossy: no, 60 Hz
Storage 2TB Sabrient RocketQ NVMe, 1TB Samsung Evo 840 SSD {UPGRADED}
Connections 3 USB 3.0 / 3.1 Gen1, 1 HDMI, Audio Connections: 3.5mm, Card Reader: SD, USB-C
Networking 10/100/1000 LAN Card (10/100/1000MBit/s), Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (a/b/g/h/n = Wi-Fi 4/ac = Wi-Fi 5/ax = Wi-Fi 6/), Bluetooth 5.2
Size height x width x depth (in mm): 21.7 x 359 x 254 ( = 0.85 x 14.13 x 10 in)
Weight 1.86 kg ( = 65.61 oz / 4.1 pounds) ( = 0 oz / 0 pounds)
Battery 51 Wh Lithium-Polymer, 3-cell
Operating System None
Camera Webcam: HD 720p
Additional features Speakers: Stereo, Keyboard: Chiclet, Keyboard Light: yes, 24 Months Warranty
MSI GF63 Thin 10SC-206 (GF63 Series)
Processor Intel Core i5-10300H 4 x 2.5 - 4.5 GHz, Comet Lake-H
Graphics adapter NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q - 4 GB VRAM, GDDR6
Memory 32GB Kingston HyperX Black DDR4 26666 {UPGRADED}
Display 15.60 inch 16:9, 1920 x 1080 pixel 141 PPI, IPS, glossy: no, 60 Hz
Storage 2TB Sabrient RocketQ NVMe, 1TB Samsung Evo 840 SSD {UPGRADED}
Connections 3 USB 3.0 / 3.1 Gen1, 1 HDMI, Audio Connections: 3.5mm, Card Reader: SD, USB-C
Networking 10/100/1000 LAN Card (10/100/1000MBit/s), Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (a/b/g/h/n = Wi-Fi 4/ac = Wi-Fi 5/ax = Wi-Fi 6/), Bluetooth 5.2
Size height x width x depth (in mm): 21.7 x 359 x 254 ( = 0.85 x 14.13 x 10 in)
Weight 1.86 kg ( = 65.61 oz / 4.1 pounds) ( = 0 oz / 0 pounds)
Battery 51 Wh Lithium-Polymer, 3-cell
Operating System None
Camera Webcam: HD 720p
Additional features Speakers: Stereo, Keyboard: Chiclet, Keyboard Light: yes, 24 Months Warranty
Attachments
-
429908816_396468416341039_4895473099358421315_n.jpg148 KB · Views: 0
-
430689785_339859545129139_7686022676051119208_n.jpg87.5 KB · Views: 0
-
431167355_1436524773613121_4468111123139577872_n.jpg26.4 KB · Views: 0
-
430738728_725972209523160_6192920883232151864_n.jpg43.2 KB · Views: 0
-
429908819_397603449565270_5169102016791321222_n.jpg32.7 KB · Views: 0
-
430910672_783321243685362_2519578030350068004_n.jpg21.1 KB · Views: 0
-
431309143_1119085225907436_4511105685056348734_n.jpg211.5 KB · Views: 0
-
431105658_324909723450714_2675985310092633254_n.jpg87.1 KB · Views: 0
-
429923187_420091447365149_449770499595263097_n.jpg68.5 KB · Views: 0