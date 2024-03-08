FS: MSI GF63 Thin SC10 Gaming Laptop - $300 plus 1/2 ship OBO - SOLD

Status
Not open for further replies.
M

MGDMN

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 30, 2003
Messages
2,435
Laptop is in perfect working condition. Priced to sell fast. Specs below along with aftermarket upgrades listed. Payment prior to shipping. Heatware under MGDMN, currently 73-0-0. Price is $300 plus half of shipping cost. PM me with any questions or offers. Thanks for looking,

MSI GF63 Thin 10SC-206 (GF63 Series)
Processor Intel Core i5-10300H 4 x 2.5 - 4.5 GHz, Comet Lake-H
Graphics adapter NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q - 4 GB VRAM, GDDR6
Memory 32GB Kingston HyperX Black DDR4 26666 {UPGRADED}
Display 15.60 inch 16:9, 1920 x 1080 pixel 141 PPI, IPS, glossy: no, 60 Hz
Storage 2TB Sabrient RocketQ NVMe, 1TB Samsung Evo 840 SSD {UPGRADED}
Connections 3 USB 3.0 / 3.1 Gen1, 1 HDMI, Audio Connections: 3.5mm, Card Reader: SD, USB-C
Networking 10/100/1000 LAN Card (10/100/1000MBit/s), Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (a/b/g/h/n = Wi-Fi 4/ac = Wi-Fi 5/ax = Wi-Fi 6/), Bluetooth 5.2
Size height x width x depth (in mm): 21.7 x 359 x 254 ( = 0.85 x 14.13 x 10 in)
Weight 1.86 kg ( = 65.61 oz / 4.1 pounds) ( = 0 oz / 0 pounds)
Battery 51 Wh Lithium-Polymer, 3-cell
Operating System None
Camera Webcam: HD 720p
Additional features Speakers: Stereo, Keyboard: Chiclet, Keyboard Light: yes, 24 Months Warranty
 

Attachments

  • 429908816_396468416341039_4895473099358421315_n.jpg
    429908816_396468416341039_4895473099358421315_n.jpg
    148 KB · Views: 0
  • 430689785_339859545129139_7686022676051119208_n.jpg
    430689785_339859545129139_7686022676051119208_n.jpg
    87.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 431167355_1436524773613121_4468111123139577872_n.jpg
    431167355_1436524773613121_4468111123139577872_n.jpg
    26.4 KB · Views: 0
  • 430738728_725972209523160_6192920883232151864_n.jpg
    430738728_725972209523160_6192920883232151864_n.jpg
    43.2 KB · Views: 0
  • 429908819_397603449565270_5169102016791321222_n.jpg
    429908819_397603449565270_5169102016791321222_n.jpg
    32.7 KB · Views: 0
  • 430910672_783321243685362_2519578030350068004_n.jpg
    430910672_783321243685362_2519578030350068004_n.jpg
    21.1 KB · Views: 0
  • 431309143_1119085225907436_4511105685056348734_n.jpg
    431309143_1119085225907436_4511105685056348734_n.jpg
    211.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 431105658_324909723450714_2675985310092633254_n.jpg
    431105658_324909723450714_2675985310092633254_n.jpg
    87.1 KB · Views: 0
  • 429923187_420091447365149_449770499595263097_n.jpg
    429923187_420091447365149_449770499595263097_n.jpg
    68.5 KB · Views: 0
Status
Not open for further replies.
Back
Top