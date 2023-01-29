FS: MSI GF63 Thin 2022 CHEAP Budget Gaming Laptop (i5 11400h • 16gb DDR4 • 256gb SSD • GTX 1650)

Zoop99

Zoop99

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 13, 2012
Messages
1,405
FS: MSI GF63 Thin 2022 CHEAP Budget Gaming Laptop (i5 11400h • 16gb DDR4 • 256gb SSD • GTX 1650)

Used for 3 months while travelling and always kept in a padded sleeve. Flawless condition. Works perfectly.
Have expenses coming up so this needs to go!

Local is near U of M, or A2 Ypsi area.
Here is the official amazon link from where I originally purchased this approx 3 months ago:
https://www.amazon.com/MSI-GF63-Thin-11SC-693-i5-11400H/dp/B0BMWGFWNX/ref=sr_1_3?keywords=MSI+GF63+11400h+1650&qid=1675007250&s=pc&sr=1-3&ufe=app_do:amzn1.fos.2b70bf2b-6730-4ccf-ab97-eb60747b8daf
It still retails for $589.99 + Tax

Looking for $475 $370 shipped to your door (shipping on me)
Or $330 local cash if near The University of Michigan or its surrounding area.



It is in excellent like-new condition, literally only had it for 90 days.


MSI GF63 Thin 2022 CHEAP Budget Gaming Laptop [$370 shipped // $340 local cash]


  • 15.6" 1080p 144hz refresh rate
  • 11th Gen Core i5-11400H Processor (4.5 GHz Turbo Boost, 6 Cores, 12 Threads, 12 MB L3 Cache)
  • GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6
  • 256GB NVME SSD
  • 16GB DDR4 dual channel memory
$370 shipped // $340 local cash

Fantastic condition, works flawlessly.
Looks and works flawlessly.

This is a great budget machine. the GTX 1650 is fine for 1080p gaming.
Original Laptop and charger only. I'll look for the box but not sure where it is atm.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top