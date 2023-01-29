$475

15.6" 1080p 144hz refresh rate

refresh rate 11th Gen Core i5-11400H Processor (4.5 GHz Turbo Boost, 6 Cores, 12 Threads, 12 MB L3 Cache)

GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6

256GB NVME SSD

16GB DDR4 dual channel memory

FS: MSI GF63 Thin 2022 CHEAP Budget Gaming Laptop (i5 11400h • 16gb DDR4 • 256gb SSD • GTX 1650)Used for 3 months while travelling and always kept in a padded sleeve. Flawless condition. Works perfectly.Have expenses coming up so this needs to go!Local is near U of M, or A2 Ypsi area.Here is the official amazon link from where I originally purchased this approx 3 months ago:It still retails for $589.99 + TaxIt is in excellent like-new condition, literally only had it for 90 days.Fantastic condition, works flawlessly.Looks and works flawlessly.This is a great budget machine. the GTX 1650 is fine for 1080p gaming.Original Laptop and charger only. I'll look for the box but not sure where it is atm.