FS:MSI GeForce RTX 5090 GAMING TRIO OC 32GB GDDR7 Graphics Card – New & Factory Sealed $ 2700

N

NmCRooK

Gawd
Joined
Jul 21, 2009
Messages
846
Hey!

Selling a brand new, factory-sealed MSI RTX 5090 GAMING TRIO OC 32GB GDDR7. Never opened decided not to upgrade after all.

Top-tier card — super powerful, runs cool and quiet
Has HDMI, DisplayPort, VR ready, all the good stuff
Requires 12-pin PCI-E power

PayPal Goods & Services only

Shipping via FedEx to the lower 48 buyer covers shipping
 

Attachments

  • CC10.jpg
    CC10.jpg
    378.9 KB · Views: 0
  • CC9.jpg
    CC9.jpg
    351.3 KB · Views: 0
  • CC7.jpg
    CC7.jpg
    399.9 KB · Views: 0
  • CC8.jpg
    CC8.jpg
    468.4 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top