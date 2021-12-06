FS: MSI GeForce RTX 5070 Shadow 3X

blackbeaSSt
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Oct 22, 2012
- Messages
- 3,638
Only accepting fee free payments for PayPal and other fee free methods.
**No trades**
MSI 5070. BNIB still shrink wrapped
$600 shipped f/f, $620 shipped g/s
————————————————————
Dell Latitude 3540
Pulled from work environment
Outer case has some scratches but kb and screen are great
i7-1355U 1.7
16gb
256gb SSD
W11 Pro
Battery specs show 46,660/54,002 mWH
Backlit kb
$350 shipped
**Solds**
**No trades**
MSI 5070. BNIB still shrink wrapped
$600 shipped f/f, $620 shipped g/s
————————————————————
Dell Latitude 3540
Pulled from work environment
Outer case has some scratches but kb and screen are great
i7-1355U 1.7
16gb
256gb SSD
W11 Pro
Battery specs show 46,660/54,002 mWH
Backlit kb
$350 shipped
**Solds**
Lenovo Legion Tab 3 **Sold for asking**
Brand new still sealed
8.8” 2560x1600
Android 14
12gb ram
256gb storage
$400 shipped
————————————————————
Dell Vostro 5620
i7 1270p
16gb RAM
500gb SSD
Backlit KB
W11
Built-in Iris graphics
New aftermarket battery installed showing 54,000/54,00mwh
Case has typical wear as it was used in a work environment. Screen and KB are solid. All in all I would save a very solid B.
$275 shipped
————————————————————
NES/SNES controller for Switch retro gaming.
Prefer to sell together. NES is a 2 pack and SNES is 1.
$50 shipped for nes
$25 shipped for snes
————————————————————
OLED console with base
Joycons with wristsraps
HDMI cable
Hard shell
Joycon controller
Mario Kart 8
Crash Bandicoot 4
$325 shipped
————————————————————
-MSi RTX 4070 **SOLD for asking**
Brand new in still shrink wrapped
$550 shipped insured/siggy
————————————————————
-Latitude 3540
Manufacture date 5/10/23
Great system pulled form work environment
W11 Pro
Backlit keyboard
1920x1080
Charger
Battery 47,185 out of 54,002mWH
$300 shipped
————————————————————
-T490
Pulled from working corporate environment
Great shape all around
Great battery
i7-8565 1.8
16gb
256gb ssd
1920x1080
Charger
$200 shipped
-
MS Surface Pro 9 **Minty**
i5-1235U 2.5
8gb
256gb
2880x1920
MS pen
MS case
**As of now I don’t have a charger for it. But it’s sitting at 75% currently.
$350 shipped
-Dell XPS 9320
Great shape
i7 1360P 2.2
32gb RAM
512gb SSD
Touch screen max res 3456x2160
Backlit keyboard
OEM Dell charger
Battery 47k out of 54k mwh
$750 shipped
————————————————————
-
i7 9700 3.0ghz Sold for asking
Pulled from working system
x2
$80 shipped each
————————————————————
-i7-10700 2.9ghz
Pulled from working system
$100 shipped
————————————————————
-NVIDIA P2200 Quadro 5gb
4 port DP
Pulled from working system
$190 shipped
————————————————————
-i9-9900
Pulled from working system
$140 shipped
————————————————————
-
Thinkpad E14 Gen 4 (serial pf3vjnkj) Sold for OBO
Ryzen 5 5625U
16gb
256gb ssd
Charger
Warranty till 9/2025
14” FHD
Pretty much NWoB
$275 shipped
————————————————————
-i7-8700 3.2
Pulled from working system
x2
$75
————————————————————
T14 Gen 3 (serial pf45myhd)
Ryzen 7 6850U
16gb
256gb ssd
14” WUXGA
Charger
Warranty till 10/25
This one is as well pretty much NWoB
$500 shipped
———————————————————— Sold for OBO
Apple Watch Series 8
41mm S/M
GPS only
2 official Apple bands and like 10 Amazon bands
$215 with everything
$185 for just watch and 2 Apple bands
————————————————————
Apple gift cards from older phone trade-in’s
$165 x4 SOLD
$115 x2 SOLD
Buy as little as you want for 90% face value. Buy them all at one time and I’ll go to 80% face
————————————————————
Thinkpad X1 Extreme:
Good shape. Has some keyboard marks on screen that a quick wipe didn’t take off (can send pics if needed)
i9-10885H 2.4
32gb ram
512gb ssd
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti
Non touch 3840x2160 max res
$550 shipped
————————————————————
Brand new without box!Sold for OBO
Thinkpad T16
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
16gb ram
512gb ssd
Warranty till 9/2025
Full specs here
$525
————————————————————
MS Surface Pro 7- Sold for asking
Great shape with nary a scratch on it
i7-1065G7 1.3ghz
16gb ram
512gb ssd
UAG case
Surface keyboard and pen
Surface charger
$300 shipped
————————————————————
$55 x2 Apple GC Sold for asking
$90 PayPal FF. Will send pics of them sealed with receipt and then open with the code.
————————————————————
Apple gift cards from older phone trade-in’sSold for asking
$55 x3
$125 x3
$175 x1
$28.26 x1
90% face value. Buy them all at one time and I’ll go to 80% face
————————————————————
Yoga x380Sold for asking
Has typical wear with Just a few scratches on the shell. KB and screen are in great shape.
i7-8550U 1.80ghz
16GB RAM
256gb SSD
Touchscreen (1920x1080) with pen
Charger
$200 shipped to 50 states
————————————————————
-T480
Typical wear but nothing major. KB and screen in great shape.
i7-8550U 1.8ghz
16GB RAM
256gb SSD
1920x1080 max res
Charger
$200 shipped to 50 states
—————————————————-
-iPhone XR 64gb (I have about 3 of these and make great trade bait for new cell phones!) Traded back in to Apple
Unlocked
Black
Battery Health 93% or better
Has typical wear on screen and case but no cracks or major scratches
$125 shipped to 50 states
———————————————————
-
iPhone 12 Pro Max 256gb x2 Traded back in to Apple
Model MGCK3LL
Unlocked to any carrier
x1 gold
x1 graphite
Screens have typical wear of being in pockets
Shell is flawless as both have been in cases
Battery % are 82 and 81
Comes with original box and one case (black Otterbox or a Casely case). More Casely cases can be purchased super cheap as well if desired.
Lightning cable included.
$475 each shipped to 50 states
———————————————————
Surface Pro 7+ wifi- Sold
i7-1165G7 2,8
16gb ram
256 gb ssd
Magnetic keyboard
Stylus
UAG case
Warranty till 2/24/24
Great shape with nary a scratch on it
$375 shipped to 50 states
———————————————————
-
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15" **Super Minty**- Sold for OBO
i7-1065G7 1.3
32gb ram
1TB ssd (2x 500gb partitions)
Attachable MS keyboard standard on these models
Nvidia RTX 3000
Touch screen with max res 3240x2160
Battery1 22,250mwh out of 22,300 and Battery 2 is 59,790 out of 59,700 with a cycle count of 10
Warranty through 8/24
$800 shipped
———————————————
-Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga 14”Sold for asking
i7 vPro 10610U 1.8
16gb ram
512gb ssd
Convertible
Touch screen with max res 2560x1440
Stylus pen
Battery 45,650mwh out of 51,010
Warranty through 11/22/24
$400 shipped
———————————————-
-Microsoft Surface Pro 8 **Super mint condition**Sold for OBO
i7-1185G7 3.0
Windows 10
16gb
256gb ssd
UAG case
Surface keyboard and pen
2880x1920 max res
Warranty till 1/24/25
Battery cycle of 1
52,170mwh out of a designed 50,230mwh
$650 shipped
———————————————————-
-Dell Precision 7740Sold for OBO
i9-9880H 2.3
64gb ram
x2 512gb SSD
Nvidia Quadro RTX 3000
1920x1080 max res
Battery shows 60,500mwh out of 97,003
**left trackpad mouse button seems a little wonky, but still works. Doesn’t have as much give to it.
$550 shipped as this is a BEASST of a laptop -
———————————————————-
-
Lenovo Thinkpad P1 gen3 Sold for OBO
April 2025 warranty with Premier Support
i9-10885H 2.4
64gb ram
1TB ssd
1920x1080
Nvidia Quadra T2000
Battery shows 76,070mwh out of a designed 80,400
$850 shipped (we’ll discuss payment type via PM as I’m sure most don’t wanna drop that much fee free)
———————————————————-
- Sold for asking
—————————————————-
-Thinkpad E14 Gen 2 Sold for asking
Warranty till May 2024
Great shape in and out
Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0
16gb
512gb ssd
1920x1080
Charger
$300 shipped-
—————————————————-
[/spolier]
Brand new still sealed
8.8” 2560x1600
Android 14
12gb ram
256gb storage
$400 shipped
————————————————————
Dell Vostro 5620
i7 1270p
16gb RAM
500gb SSD
Backlit KB
W11
Built-in Iris graphics
New aftermarket battery installed showing 54,000/54,00mwh
Case has typical wear as it was used in a work environment. Screen and KB are solid. All in all I would save a very solid B.
$275 shipped
————————————————————
NES/SNES controller for Switch retro gaming.
Prefer to sell together. NES is a 2 pack and SNES is 1.
$50 shipped for nes
$25 shipped for snes
————————————————————
OLED console with base
Joycons with wristsraps
HDMI cable
Hard shell
Joycon controller
Mario Kart 8
Crash Bandicoot 4
$325 shipped
————————————————————
-MSi RTX 4070 **SOLD for asking**
Brand new in still shrink wrapped
$550 shipped insured/siggy
————————————————————
-Latitude 3540
Manufacture date 5/10/23
Great system pulled form work environment
W11 Pro
Backlit keyboard
1920x1080
Charger
Battery 47,185 out of 54,002mWH
$300 shipped
————————————————————
-T490
Pulled from working corporate environment
Great shape all around
Great battery
i7-8565 1.8
16gb
256gb ssd
1920x1080
Charger
$200 shipped
-
i5-1235U 2.5
8gb
256gb
2880x1920
MS pen
MS case
**As of now I don’t have a charger for it. But it’s sitting at 75% currently.
$350 shipped
-Dell XPS 9320
Great shape
i7 1360P 2.2
32gb RAM
512gb SSD
Touch screen max res 3456x2160
Backlit keyboard
OEM Dell charger
Battery 47k out of 54k mwh
$750 shipped
————————————————————
-
Pulled from working system
x2
$80 shipped each
————————————————————
-i7-10700 2.9ghz
Pulled from working system
$100 shipped
————————————————————
-NVIDIA P2200 Quadro 5gb
4 port DP
Pulled from working system
$190 shipped
————————————————————
-i9-9900
Pulled from working system
$140 shipped
-
Ryzen 5 5625U
16gb
256gb ssd
Charger
Warranty till 9/2025
14” FHD
Pretty much NWoB
$275 shipped
————————————————————
-i7-8700 3.2
Pulled from working system
x2
$75
————————————————————
T14 Gen 3 (serial pf45myhd)
Ryzen 7 6850U
16gb
256gb ssd
14” WUXGA
Charger
Warranty till 10/25
This one is as well pretty much NWoB
$500 shipped
Apple Watch Series 8
41mm S/M
GPS only
2 official Apple bands and like 10 Amazon bands
$215 with everything
$185 for just watch and 2 Apple bands
————————————————————
Apple gift cards from older phone trade-in’s
$165 x4 SOLD
$115 x2 SOLD
Buy as little as you want for 90% face value. Buy them all at one time and I’ll go to 80% face
————————————————————
Thinkpad X1 Extreme:
Good shape. Has some keyboard marks on screen that a quick wipe didn’t take off (can send pics if needed)
i9-10885H 2.4
32gb ram
512gb ssd
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti
Non touch 3840x2160 max res
$550 shipped
————————————————————
Thinkpad T16
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
16gb ram
512gb ssd
Warranty till 9/2025
Full specs here
$525
————————————————————
Great shape with nary a scratch on it
i7-1065G7 1.3ghz
16gb ram
512gb ssd
UAG case
Surface keyboard and pen
Surface charger
$300 shipped
————————————————————
$90 PayPal FF. Will send pics of them sealed with receipt and then open with the code.
————————————————————
$55 x3
$125 x3
$175 x1
$28.26 x1
90% face value. Buy them all at one time and I’ll go to 80% face
————————————————————
Has typical wear with Just a few scratches on the shell. KB and screen are in great shape.
i7-8550U 1.80ghz
16GB RAM
256gb SSD
Touchscreen (1920x1080) with pen
Charger
$200 shipped to 50 states
————————————————————
Typical wear but nothing major. KB and screen in great shape.
i7-8550U 1.8ghz
16GB RAM
256gb SSD
1920x1080 max res
Charger
$200 shipped to 50 states
—————————————————-
Unlocked
Black
Battery Health 93% or better
Has typical wear on screen and case but no cracks or major scratches
$125 shipped to 50 states
———————————————————
-
Model MGCK3LL
Unlocked to any carrier
x1 gold
x1 graphite
Screens have typical wear of being in pockets
Shell is flawless as both have been in cases
Battery % are 82 and 81
Comes with original box and one case (black Otterbox or a Casely case). More Casely cases can be purchased super cheap as well if desired.
Lightning cable included.
$475 each shipped to 50 states
———————————————————
i7-1165G7 2,8
16gb ram
256 gb ssd
Magnetic keyboard
Stylus
UAG case
Warranty till 2/24/24
Great shape with nary a scratch on it
$375 shipped to 50 states
———————————————————
-
i7-1065G7 1.3
32gb ram
1TB ssd (2x 500gb partitions)
Attachable MS keyboard standard on these models
Nvidia RTX 3000
Touch screen with max res 3240x2160
Battery1 22,250mwh out of 22,300 and Battery 2 is 59,790 out of 59,700 with a cycle count of 10
Warranty through 8/24
$800 shipped
———————————————
i7 vPro 10610U 1.8
16gb ram
512gb ssd
Convertible
Touch screen with max res 2560x1440
Stylus pen
Battery 45,650mwh out of 51,010
Warranty through 11/22/24
$400 shipped
———————————————-
i7-1185G7 3.0
Windows 10
16gb
256gb ssd
UAG case
Surface keyboard and pen
2880x1920 max res
Warranty till 1/24/25
Battery cycle of 1
52,170mwh out of a designed 50,230mwh
$650 shipped
———————————————————-
i9-9880H 2.3
64gb ram
x2 512gb SSD
Nvidia Quadro RTX 3000
1920x1080 max res
Battery shows 60,500mwh out of 97,003
**left trackpad mouse button seems a little wonky, but still works. Doesn’t have as much give to it.
$550 shipped as this is a BEASST of a laptop -
———————————————————-
-
April 2025 warranty with Premier Support
i9-10885H 2.4
64gb ram
1TB ssd
1920x1080
Nvidia Quadra T2000
Battery shows 76,070mwh out of a designed 80,400
$850 shipped (we’ll discuss payment type via PM as I’m sure most don’t wanna drop that much fee free)
———————————————————-
—————————————————-
Warranty till May 2024
Great shape in and out
Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0
16gb
512gb ssd
1920x1080
Charger
$300 shipped-
—————————————————-
[/spolier]
Last edited: