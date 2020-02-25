FS: MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Super Gaming X Trio, complete in box

BrownThunder
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 31, 2005
- Messages
- 2,339
**MSI GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Gaming X TRIO 8GB 256-Bit GDDR6 Graphics Card, complete in box - $660 shipped**
Not mined on, not overclocked, pet and smoke free home. I played mostly Streets of Rogue so naturally I decided to go overkill and get a 2080 Ti. Buy this dang ol thing!
https://www.newegg.com/msi-geforce-rtx-2080-super-rtx-2080-super-gaming-x-trio/p/N82E16814137442
Heatware : BrownThunder
eBay: BrownThund3r
Paypal/Google Wallet :
