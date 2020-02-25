FS: MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Super Gaming X Trio, complete in box

B

BrownThunder

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 31, 2005
Messages
2,339
**MSI GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Gaming X TRIO 8GB 256-Bit GDDR6 Graphics Card, complete in box - $660 shipped**

Not mined on, not overclocked, pet and smoke free home. I played mostly Streets of Rogue so naturally I decided to go overkill and get a 2080 Ti. Buy this dang ol thing!

http://imgur.com/a/j4dMgHH

https://www.newegg.com/msi-geforce-rtx-2080-super-rtx-2080-super-gaming-x-trio/p/N82E16814137442

Heatware : BrownThunder
eBay: BrownThund3r
Paypal/Google Wallet :
barrettgene with gmail dotcom
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top