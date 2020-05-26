FS: MSI GeForce GTX 1070 Ti GAMING 8G - $249 shipped

I'm selling a lightly used MSI GeForce GTX 1070 Ti GAMING. Never once overclocked or used to mine and I'm the only owner. Card was purchased from Newegg. Box and all packaging is included if you want.
PM me with any questions. Heat is njp142. Money would be sent via Venmo or PayPal.
https://www.msi.com/Graphics-card/GeForce-GTX-1070-Ti-GAMING-8G.html
PM me with any questions. Heat is njp142. Money would be sent via Venmo or PayPal.
https://www.msi.com/Graphics-card/GeForce-GTX-1070-Ti-GAMING-8G.html
Last edited: