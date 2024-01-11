FS: MSI Geforce 1080ti GamingX

Rev. Night

I have for sale my MSI Geforce 1080ti GamingX that I bought from fellow [H] terpsy in late 2022. He said he was the 2nd owner, so I am the 3rd owner. It has never been abused, mined, etc.. It sat in my HTPC and got light usage, truly a pampered life. Comes with all the original red plugs too, which is neat. I am selling bc I just bought a geforce 3080 from a fellow [H] member.

Specs: TechPowerUp

Asking price is $250 shipped.

Heatware: menorton

thanks all!
 

