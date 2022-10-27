FS: MSI GE76 Raider 11UG 17.3" Gaming Laptop (i7 11800H/RTX 3070 140W/32GB/1TB/360Hz) perfect condition!

m3ta1head
777
Joined
Feb 22, 2006
- Messages
- 6,348
Hey guys,
For sale is a MSI GE76 17.3" gaming laptop in absolutely perfect condition. This machine was purchased new in March 2022 for $1900 plus tax and remains under manufacturer warranty until March 2023. My spouse gently used this laptop for web dev/data science and some very light gaming - it was always used on charger, on a laptop stand with an external mouse and keyboard. Therefore, there is zero wear on the keyboard/trackpad and 0 cycles on the battery - this laptop is in absolutely pristine, like new condition. Not a single scratch or defect anywhere on it. Highlights include an efficient Tiger Lake 8 core i7, full power (140W) RTX 3070, Thunderbolt 4 port, beautiful per key addressable RGB and lightbar, and incredible 360Hz 3ms IPS display - one of the fastest panels ever tested. Includes the factory 280W power adapter and all original packaging and accessories in perfect condition as well. Selling because my spouse prefers coding on Mac.
Specs:
Intel i7-11800H 8C/16T 2.4-4.6GHz
17.3" FHD (1920x1080), 360Hz 3ms, IPS
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 (140W)
32GB (16GBx2) Samsung DDR4 3200MHz
1TB Micron 3400 NVMe SSD + additional expandable NVMe slot
Killer LAN E3100
Killer WiFi 6E AX1675 (2x2)
SteelSeries addressable RGB & light bar
99.9Whr Battery
Windows 10 Home
SKU & full specs: https://us-store.msi.com/GE76-Raider-11UG-468
Asking $1100 plus shipping CONUS, or free local pickup (91765). Over $1000 less than what I paid including tax - my loss is your gain. Will only sell to buyers with some sort of rep. My heatware can be located here: https://www.heatware.com/u/47833/to (100+ positive transactions) Payment taken in cash, Zelle, or Paypal G&S only.
