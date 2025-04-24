  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: MSI Gaming X Trio 4090 (Alphacool Waterblock)

N

Nirad9er

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 18, 2004
Messages
3,014
Selling my 4090 since I'm upgrading to a 5090.

MSI Gaming X Trio with Alphacool waterblock and backplate.

Temperatures were typically low to mid 40s during long gaming sessions. (Max 50 degrees on more demanding games or higher ambient temp)

Air cooler is new never used since I added the water block immediately.

Comes with original box and accessories.

Heatware: Nirad9er
Asking $2200 shipped

Paypal FF or adding 3%
Zelle, Venmo

PXL_20250424_141121828.jpgPXL_20250421_151753547.jpgPXL_20250421_151722975.jpg
 
