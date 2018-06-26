FS: MSI Gaming Laptop, MSI Z690 mobo, DDR4-3000 memory

S

smaug8821

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 9, 2008
Messages
1,390
All prices Venmo or PayPal F&F or you cover fees.

Heatware

MSI GS65 STEALTH-296 Gaming Laptop - $450
Still works great, I just don't use it anymore. I will need to wipe it before shipping, so it will not come with an OS.

Intel Core i7-9750H
NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti
16GB DDR4 2666MHz
1080p 144Hz display

laptop02.jpg
laptop01.jpg


MSI MAG Z690 Tomahawk WiFi DDR4 Motherboard - $175
This motherboard has just returned from being RMA'd by MSI. I haven't tested it, but obviously if there were issues on arrival, I would refund your purchase.
mobo01.jpg
mobo02.jpg



Corsair Vengeance LPX 4 x 8GB DDR4-3000 CL16 - $80
RAM.jpg





Thank you!
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top