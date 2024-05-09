FS: MSI Cubi N ADL barebones (cheaper than Raspberry Pi!)

Hi folks, up for sale today is a MSI Cubi N ADL barebones computer. It's literally a week old and I used it to try out some homelab stuff that now I need something more powerful for. So, it's looking for a new home. Included is the unit itself (with the plastic protective film on still!) with accessories and box, a 128GB m.2 SATA SSD. Just add RAM (1 stick of DDR4) and you're good to go for a low power proxmox/router/openwrt/whatever. I'm asking $100 shipped, and open to trades for new toys. As always, I have heat under einz, prefer non-cc paypal or zelle, and happy to meet around the SF Bay Area. Pictures are available upn request, and thanks for looking.
