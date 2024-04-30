FS: MSI Creator 4K OLED, RTX 3080, i7-1100H, 64GB DDR4, 2TB 980 pro M.2 - $1k shipped

DaedalusHelios
2[H]4U
- Joined
- May 19, 2008
- Messages
- 2,266
I have a barely used, and looking mint, MSI Creator 4K OLED, RTX 3080, i7-1100H, 64GB DDR4, 2TB 980 pro M.2 - $1k shipped
It was rarely used after purchased and upgraded. It was left in a fancy SKB case(custom like Pelican cases). It was a backup for a workstation that never went down. Fantastic screen for gaming or content creation and especially viewing. OLED really is incredible to look at, but expensive. My heatware is Echelon V 271-0-0
It is nearly as good as it gets if you want to stay on Windows 10 Pro. It upgrades to Windows 11 if you tell it to of course.
It was rarely used after purchased and upgraded. It was left in a fancy SKB case(custom like Pelican cases). It was a backup for a workstation that never went down. Fantastic screen for gaming or content creation and especially viewing. OLED really is incredible to look at, but expensive. My heatware is Echelon V 271-0-0
It is nearly as good as it gets if you want to stay on Windows 10 Pro. It upgrades to Windows 11 if you tell it to of course.