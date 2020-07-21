FS: MSI Aero 8GB GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Video Cards - $250 Shipped Per Card (Anywhere in the US)

zombielando
I've been tasked with parting out my friend's gaming rig for him and have a couple of MSI GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Aero 8GB Video Cards for sale. They were purchased on 02/12/2018, and have a three year warranty so warranty should expire on or around Feb 12, 2021. Price is $250 per card, shipped, anywhere in the USA. Card(s) will ship out within one business day after receiving payment. Card(s) will come in original box. My heatware is zombielando. Just send me a PM if you're interested. PayPal is the preferred payment method.
