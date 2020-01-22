FS: MSI 980 Ti Gaming 6G

    cvinh

    Hi all, for sale is a 980 Ti MSI Gaming 6G. It's been sitting in my house for a while now since I upgraded to a 1080 Ti.
    I'm looking for $165 shipped. Shipping will be done with Signature or buyer accepts full responsibility for dropped off packages.

    It ran great in SLI (Other 980 Ti went to a friend). Ran slightly OC'ed. Comes from pet free and smoke free home. Came out of a working system and recently tested and works great. Heatware found here:

    https://www.heatware.com/u/61286/to

    Don't have alot of heat as a seller. Possible pickup in South Jersey or Philly area.

    Payment through Paypal or Venmo.

    IMG_20200122_130416.jpg IMG_20200122_130444.jpg
     

    cvinh

    Bump, price lowered!
     
