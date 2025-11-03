  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: MSI 5090 Gaming Trio

Crucible1001

[H]ard|Gawd
Apr 7, 2005
1,612
Selling my 5090. It is registered to me with MSI, so any warranty stuff would have to go through me, but I would be happy to help if it ever came up. Warranty is good until 2/6/2028 (launch edition purchase from Microcenter).

$2200 with shipping included. $1800 for in-person price (Lansing, MI area).

Requirements:
Heatware with long term positive history. This is because of the high dollar value of the item. The other option is to do the transaction in-person.

Payment:
Paypal, Cashapp, or Cash if in-person.

My Heatware:
https://www.heatware.com/u/80974


IMG_20251103_120804_559.jpg
IMG_20251103_120816_135.jpg
IMG_20251103_113529_080.jpg
 
