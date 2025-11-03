FS: MSI 5090 Gaming Trio

Crucible1001
[H]ard|Gawd
- Apr 7, 2005
- 1,612
Selling my 5090. It is registered to me with MSI, so any warranty stuff would have to go through me, but I would be happy to help if it ever came up. Warranty is good until 2/6/2028 (launch edition purchase from Microcenter).
$2200 with shipping included. $1800 for in-person price (Lansing, MI area).
Requirements:
Heatware with long term positive history. This is because of the high dollar value of the item. The other option is to do the transaction in-person.
Payment:
Paypal, Cashapp, or Cash if in-person.
My Heatware:
https://www.heatware.com/u/80974
