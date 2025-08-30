  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS MSI 5090 Gaming Trio and Asrock 6750 XT

N

Niner

Joined
Jan 13, 2011
FS is my MSI 5090 Gaming Trio card that I've owned since new. Only used for gaming and has fairly low hours for that as I've come to the realization that I don't game that much anymore to justify the card. Card is still in my main rig currently, and will be pulled and cleaned once sold. This will come in it's original box with all accesories from a clean smoke free home. I am asking $1,950 + shipping which will of course include insurance. I accept PayPal F&F and if using G&S you will have to cover the fee. Card is in mint condition.
Also FS is my Asrock Challenger 6750XT that was pulled from a LAN machine that was seldomly used. Card runs great and has no defects and will come in it's original box. I am looking for $215 shipped.

