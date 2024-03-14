FS: MSI 4090 Gaming X Trío SOLD

Status
Not open for further replies.
M

Maransin

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 10, 2002
Messages
199
I have a MSI Gaming X Trío up for sale, I don’t game much anymore, use my computer for editing
SOLD



AMD 7800X3D, awesome cpu, was an impulse buy at Microcenter. Sold

ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Hero motherboard WiFi 6E Sold

I accept PayPal F&F or Venmo

Heat https://www.heatware.com/u/23623/to,



IMG_2326.jpeg
IMG_2327.jpeg
IMG_2328.jpeg
 

Attachments

  • IMG_4665.jpeg
    IMG_4665.jpeg
    412.8 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_4666.jpeg
    IMG_4666.jpeg
    242.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_4667.jpeg
    IMG_4667.jpeg
    362 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_4668.jpeg
    IMG_4668.jpeg
    483.2 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_4669.jpeg
    IMG_4669.jpeg
    439.3 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
Status
Not open for further replies.
Back
Top