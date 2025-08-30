FS MSI 1080 TI Duke / Intel & AMD combos

Below are some combos being pulled from seldomly used working LAN gaming PC's. I am pricing them to sell so price is pretty firm as I do not need them any longer and would rather them go to someone here that could use them. I will pull these as they sell, but if you'd like pictures beforehand please let me know. I will be adding the video cards later on from these machines separately.

FS is my MSI 1080 TI Duke. I’ve owned this since new and it has served me well over the years. Was using this in a LAN PC that will be getting parted out so it comes from a smoke free and clean environment. I’m looking for $115 shipped to current active members with good heat. I accept PayPal F&F and if using G&S you will have to cover the fee. This will be shipped in an anti static bag and packaged well. If you’d like pictures please let me know. Card is in mint condition, and just used for games never mined on.Combo #1: Intel 12700K with MSI Z690-A Pro motherboard and 32GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5 Memory (2x16GB). Works great and cpu will be shipped in the motherboard to prevent damage. Comes with original motherboard box and most accessories.Combo #2 AMD 9600X with MSI Tomahawk B650 motherboard and 64GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5 Memory (2x32). Works great and cpu will be shipped in the motherboard to prevent damage. Comes with original motherboard box and most accessories.