FS: MS Surface Pro 8. 16gb. i7, 1TB, w/extras, NAS Hard Drives 3TB,4TB,6TB, Samsung Trio White wireless charger, Ring mailbox sensor

I have the following items forsale. All are new unless otherwise said. See signature for Heat. Been a long and trustworthy seller here. Everything is OBO, and possible combination discounts. Price includes shipping for USA and insurance. Willing to entertain trade offers depending if its something I need. Also, please do not contact me and waste my time unless you are serious or with low ball offers.
** Note: I am only able to make one trip a week to the shipping carrier due to me living in a rural area. Usually Wed/Thurs. ***

1. Ring Mailbox Sensor – Black (Requires Ring Bridge to work, new and sealed) - $10 shipped

2. Samsung Trio wireless charger White. $50 shipped (product info: https://www.samsung.com/us/mobile/m...reless-charger-pad-trio-white-ep-p6300twegus/)

3. Microsoft Surface Pro 8, i7, 1TB, 16gb, Grey. $1200 shipped. I've owned it for one year (warranty expires Feb. 14, 2023). Will come with the upgraded Signature Keyboard with fingerprint reader ($170 value). Adult owned, non-smoker. It was also upgraded with a 1TB SSD from the original. Has Windows 11 Home installed. Pen included, original box, keyboard and surface pro 8.

4. NAS hard drives forsale. Upgraded to a newer NAS, and selling the old smaller drives. See below. PM me offers for the drives below on the ones you select and we can work out something. All drives are obo.

BrandPrice shippedModelSerial #SizePower On CountPower On HoursConditionWarranty
Seagate Desktop HD
$45​
ST4000DM000-1F2168Z306XWNF4 TB3148203GoodOut of Warr
Seagate IronWolf
$75​
ST6000VN0033-2EE110ZADAT5Y26 TB3619434GoodYes, 07/21/23
WD Red
$35​
WD30EFRX-68EUZN0WD-WMC4N23703043 TB39567572GoodOut of Warr
WD Red
$30​
WD30EFRX-68EUZN0WD-WCC4N4CKPD833 TB4153756GoodOut of Warr
WD Red
$30​
WD30EFRX-68EUZN0WD-WCC4N4CKPYCD3 TB4053756GoodOut of Warr
WD Red
$50​
WD30EFRX-68EUZN0WD-WCC7K2KCRDUL4 TB3334543GoodOut of Warr
 

Might have to grab one of them Echo Show 5's the end of this week. Well, if there is any of them left. LOL
 
