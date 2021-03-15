FS: MS Surface Pro 8. 16gb. i7, 1TB, w/extras, Apple Watch Ultra 49mm, NAS Hard Drives 3TB,4TB,6TB ** Price Drop **

I have the following items forsale. All are new unless otherwise said. See signature for Heat. Been a long and trustworthy seller here. Everything is OBO, and possible combination discounts. Price includes shipping for USA and insurance. Willing to entertain trade offers depending if its something I need. Also, please do not contact me and waste my time unless you are serious or with low ball offers.
** Note: I am only able to make one trip a week to the shipping carrier due to me living in a rural area. Usually Wed/Thurs. ***
1. Microsoft Surface Pro 8, i7, 1TB, 16gb, Grey. $1000 shipped. I've owned it for one year (warranty expires Feb. 14, 2023). Will come with the upgraded Signature Keyboard with fingerprint reader ($170 value). Adult owned, non-smoker. It was also upgraded with a 1TB SSD from the original. Has Windows 11 Home installed. Pen included, original box, keyboard and surface pro 8.
2. Due to job loss, selling my Apple Watch Ultra with several bands. In mint condition. Adult used. It is the one with green alpine loop band in medium.
Price: $725 shipped with the two bands. That's an extra $150 of stuff.
Pics.
Bands:
Apple Orange Alpine Loop 49mm
Robust Link Bracelet 49mm - A quality one ( [Titanium Link Band T02 (robustgoods.com)](https://robustgoods.com/products/titanium-link-band) )
3. NAS hard drives forsale. Upgraded to a newer NAS, and selling the old smaller drives. See below. PM me offers for the drives below on the ones you select and we can work out something. All drives are obo.
** Note: I am only able to make one trip a week to the shipping carrier due to me living in a rural area. Usually Wed/Thurs. ***
1. Microsoft Surface Pro 8, i7, 1TB, 16gb, Grey. $1000 shipped. I've owned it for one year (warranty expires Feb. 14, 2023). Will come with the upgraded Signature Keyboard with fingerprint reader ($170 value). Adult owned, non-smoker. It was also upgraded with a 1TB SSD from the original. Has Windows 11 Home installed. Pen included, original box, keyboard and surface pro 8.
2. Due to job loss, selling my Apple Watch Ultra with several bands. In mint condition. Adult used. It is the one with green alpine loop band in medium.
Price: $725 shipped with the two bands. That's an extra $150 of stuff.
Pics.
Bands:
Apple Orange Alpine Loop 49mm
Robust Link Bracelet 49mm - A quality one ( [Titanium Link Band T02 (robustgoods.com)](https://robustgoods.com/products/titanium-link-band) )
3. NAS hard drives forsale. Upgraded to a newer NAS, and selling the old smaller drives. See below. PM me offers for the drives below on the ones you select and we can work out something. All drives are obo.
|Brand
|Price shipped
|Model
|Serial #
|Size
|Power On Count
|Power On Hours
|Condition
|Warranty
|Seagate Desktop HD
$45
|ST4000DM000-1F2168
|Z306XWNF
|4 TB
|31
|48203
|Good
|Out of Warr
|Seagate IronWolf
$75
|ST6000VN0033-2EE110
|ZADAT5Y2
|6 TB
|36
|19434
|Good
|Yes, 07/21/23
|WD Red
$35
|WD30EFRX-68EUZN0
|WD-WMC4N2370304
|3 TB
|395
|67572
|Good
|Out of Warr
|WD Red
$50
|WD30EFRX-68EUZN0
|WD-WCC7K2KCRDUL
|4 TB
|33
|34543
|Good
|Out of Warr
Attachments
-
ST4000DM000_4TB_WNF.jpg115.5 KB · Views: 0
-
Z306XWNF.JPG587.4 KB · Views: 0
-
ST6000VN0033_6TB_5Y2.jpg116.3 KB · Views: 0
-
ZADAT5Y2.JPG611.7 KB · Views: 0
-
WD30EFRX_3TB_304.jpg101.1 KB · Views: 0
-
WMC4N2370304.JPG668.7 KB · Views: 0
-
WCC4N4CKPD83.JPG657.1 KB · Views: 0
-
WD30EFRX_3TB_D83.jpg101.2 KB · Views: 0
-
WCC4N4CKPYCD.JPG667.1 KB · Views: 0
-
WD30EFRX_3TB_YCD.jpg101.3 KB · Views: 0
-
WCC7K2KCRDUL.JPG592.3 KB · Views: 0
-
WD40EFRX_4TB_DUL.jpg101.6 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_7414.JPG531.8 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_7413.JPG485.2 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_7412(1).JPG510.3 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_7411.JPG390 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_7410.JPG766.6 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_7409(1).JPG375.9 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_7408.JPG513.7 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_7407.JPG475.3 KB · Views: 0
-
05CC1F2F-A34F-4DC5-8296-A397483F89BB.jpeg625.8 KB · Views: 0
-
E6B7B85C-2912-4115-8A00-FA4CDD1E2D13.jpeg477.3 KB · Views: 0
-
E98233D7-3B86-49DD-A7D5-68DC4B67C6B4.jpeg341.2 KB · Views: 0
-
674926D8-CDBE-45B1-8268-332FEB29DA1F.jpeg482.7 KB · Views: 0
-
E259DE96-86BC-43AD-826B-58A621012513.jpeg405.8 KB · Views: 0
-
91E1A92E-A7E8-431F-B2E1-D5749DC86F5E.jpeg378.9 KB · Views: 0
-
DAE8E97E-5AF9-42EC-B69A-F08F3FB1BD2E.jpeg319.7 KB · Views: 0
-
2F640DDD-95A9-4672-8C38-60BF8655AECF.jpeg331.1 KB · Views: 0
-
80C794E4-70BD-4D0D-890D-AC4F4A6249B5.jpeg1 MB · Views: 0
Last edited: