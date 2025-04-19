FS: MS Surface Pro 3

Heatware: kyang357
$25
Surface Pro 3 (have 2)
i5-4300u, 4gb, 128gb
tiny11
>90% battery health
$60 *SOLD*
Surface Pro 5
i5-7300u, 4gb, 128gb
windows 10 pro
60% battery health
Shiny circle is a school logo that's been removed. Tiny11 runs pretty smooth on the SP3. Been playing with that for over a week now. I can revert it back to original OS if needed. OEM chargers included.
- Price include shipping contiguous USA
- Zelle (5% discount), PayPal G&S
- For faster service, message your Paypal email for an invoice
$25
Surface Pro 3 (have 2)
i5-4300u, 4gb, 128gb
tiny11
>90% battery health
Surface Pro 5
i5-7300u, 4gb, 128gb
windows 10 pro
60% battery health
Shiny circle is a school logo that's been removed. Tiny11 runs pretty smooth on the SP3. Been playing with that for over a week now. I can revert it back to original OS if needed. OEM chargers included.
Attachments
-
PXL_20250419_184540718.jpg547.2 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20250419_185128775.jpg428.1 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20250419_190121518.jpg506.8 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20250419_190509643.jpg291.3 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20250419_190555460.jpg822.7 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20250419_190619609.jpg312.9 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20250419_190643025.jpg350 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20250419_194051591.jpg512.8 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20250419_194234898.jpg459.2 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20250419_194421270.jpg335.6 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20250419_194603562.jpg293.9 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20250419_194627392.jpg325.4 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20250419_194640914.jpg831.2 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20250419_194705187.jpg299 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20250419_194826331.jpg289.5 KB · Views: 0
Last edited: