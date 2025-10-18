  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Motorola razr Ultra 2025 PANTONE Scarab 512 GiB Unlocked w/ case

[H]F Junkie
Information:
  • I accept non-CC PayPal (joshua@szan.to), Western Union (must confirm successful withdrawal first)
  • My HeatWare ID is BlueToast
  • Shipments will be coming from ZIP code 65804 / city of Springfield, MO with the choices of FedEx, UPS, and USPS
  • The number of years of [H] membership = % discount (ex. 7.7 years = 7.7% off on anything except items that are free but require payment for shipping)
    • Subtotal = ProdA + ProdB + ProdC
    • DiscountAmountUSD = Subtotal * NumberYearsHFPercent
    • GrandTotal = (Subtotal - DiscountAmountUSD) + estimatedShippingAmountUSD
    • estimatedShippingAmountUSD is typically between 10-15 USD based on the weight and size of product

Legend:
  • Available for purchase
    • Default white text (example)
  • Will be available in the future, just keep checking back
    • Gray text (example)
  • Sold and unavailable
    • Black text (example)

950 USD + shipping
Motorola razr Ultra 2025, PANTONE Scarab, 512 GiB, Unlocked, w/ case
  • Bought 19 Aug 2025 via Amazon, used only for 2 months, original boxing unsealed only after receiving phone case
  • Reason being sold is because couldn't grow onto it and ended up switching back to my old phone
  • Nothing wrong with phone, cosmetically and functionally excellent; excellent like new condition
  • Original/superior USB-C charging cable will be included, latest updates installed, unit will be factory reset
