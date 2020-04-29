FS: Motorola Nexus 6 - 32GB Midnight blue - Good condition, unlocked

This phone was owned by my father who is retired, I've since them given him my old iPhone, so I'd like to sell this and see if anyone wants it. This was purchased off Swappa roughly 6-8 months ago, pre-owned of course. The battery still holds a good charge (remember this phone was not a battery champ in it's day though). It's never been rooted, modded, and everything has been ran stock. He barely used it. The phone does have typical light scratches and signs of use, but no signifcant deep scratches or chips. Everything is fully functional in terms of volume and buttons, the charging port works and has no issues like some models have reported. I will include the original turbo charger and USB cable, and a Nexus 6 box however it is not the original box and was his first Nexus he bought back in 2015, so the IMEI information will not match.Phone is unlocked. model is XT1103, so should work with most US carriers, but as always, please be sure to research which carrier bands you use to ensure you receive service. It does work on AT&T/T-Mobile/Verizon great.Asking $75 shipped obo, not looking for any trades at this time. Thank you!