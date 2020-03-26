FS: Motorola Moto G8 Plus Unlocked Dual Sim Cell

Barely used (little over a month). I had to buy it in Europe after a pickpocket stole my phone, but it's incompatible with my service here (Republic Wireless in case you use that). Kept in a wallet style case so it is completely scratch and dent free. Includes original box and all accessories as well as the case. I'm not sure if it comes in multiple colors or sizes, but it's the 64gb blue model.Asking 220 shipped, potentially open to trades for large screen Republic compatible phones if you're looking to upgrade.Heatware under Cthulhuiscool