FS Motherboard,CPU,Mem. Bundle

Price includes shipping.

Shipped to lower 48

PayPal preferred

My location, Norfolk Virginia

Payment First then I ship.​

For sale older setup runs strong and is snappy. Ready to drop in a case and go, be good home computer or kids first time rig.• MSI 790FX-GD70• AMD Phenom II X3 unlocked 4th core• 16 Gigs Hyper fury$100.00 shippedFor additional $ I Can add 2TB SSD with WIN10 installed for this setup and a AMD Radeon RX460 with 4 Gigs of Memory (NEW)Be a great rig for kids.Shoot me a PM if interested.