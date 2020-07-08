FS: Motherboard combos with RAM!

Hello, everybody. It's time for me to divest myself of my spare PCs and bits, so here we go. I will not part out the combos, but I've tried to offer a good deal.



Combo 1: Athlon X4 860K + Gigabyte GA-F2A88X-D3H + 8GB (2x4GB) DDR3-1333 - No, this isn't the same Athlon 860K I sought to sell for a few weeks a little while back. This is a whole build, rip-roaring and ready to steadily plod through today's demanding workloads. Seriously, it's A-OK for a typical use PC with an SSD, and I've got nothing bad to say about it. It's just not doing anything here. All of this can be yours for $70 shipped. I'll toss in the quiet stock heatsink/fan for another $5.



Combo 2: Xeon E5-4640 v1 + x79T motherboard + 32GB (4x8GB) ECC DDR3-1600 - This Sandy Bridge EP eight core Xeon sports hyperthreading, a 95W TDP, quad-channel memory, and an all-core boost speed of 2.5 GHz, with a single core boost to 2.8 GHz. If you're looking for benchmarks, it's identical to an E5-2650 v1 except that the 4640 has a 2.4 GHz base clock versus the 2650's 2.0 base. It's fed by four 8 gig ECC DDR3 DIMMs, and I've verified the ECC is working. The motherboard is one of the recent Chinese-made LGA 2011 models built to take advantage of older Xeons flooding the market, and honestly? I've had zero complaints. It's an unusual but very configurable board, and I've bought worse from the likes of ASRock. Comes with 40 PCIe lanes (not a typo), NVMe support, six SATA ports, two full PCIe x16 connectors, and one PCIe x4 connector (mechanically PCIe x16, only four lanes). I would like $160 shipped for this. Does not come with a cooler, but any LGA 2011 heatsink should be up to the job of cooling it - this chip does not run hot.



Radeon R9 Sapphire Fury Nitro 4GB HBM - For a 4GB card this thing scoots. Previous seller applied fresh thermal paste; I've verified its stability and temps at length, but it deserves more use than I've given it. Yours for $80 shipped. SOLD!



That's all for now. PM me if you're interested. Thanks for looking.