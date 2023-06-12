FS Monitors, WD Reds 10TB, DDR4 RAM, and local (MO) cases

zero2dash
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Oct 23, 2007
- Messages
- 6,098
All prices are OBO and include shipping from High Ridge, MO 63049 except the cases which are local only (for now)
Monitors
MSI Optix G272 27" 1080P 144Hz Gaming Monitor - $80 each (have 2)
Like new in box with all accessories and no dead pixels.
NAS/HDD
Western Digital 10TB WD Red Plus NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD - 5400 RPM, SATA 6 Gb/s, CMR, 256 MB Cache, 3.5" - WD101EFAX - $100 each (have 2)
See pics for warranty and CDI values.
DDR4 RAM
XPG DDR4 D50 RGB 16 GB (2x8 GB) 3600MHz PC4-28800 U-DIMM 288-Pins Desktop Memory CL18-22-22 Kit White (AX4U36008G18I-DW50) - $35
Crucial Pro 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) 288-Pin PC RAM DDR4 3200 (PC4 25600) Desktop Memory Model CP2K16G4DFRA32A - $60
All include original packaging. Never OC'd.
Cases
Corsair 4000D Airflow ATX Mid Tower Case - $70
Montech AIR X White ATX Mid Tower Case - $40
Fractal Design Focus 2 ATX Mid Tower Case - $60
LOCAL ONLY
4000D is used but like new. Montech and Fractal are both NIB sealed.
Last edited: