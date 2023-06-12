FS Monitors, Synology NAS and WD Reds 10TB, 3090 Ti, B550 board, DDR4 RAM, PSUs, SSD, cases and HSF

All prices are OBO and include shipping from High Ridge, MO 63049 except the cases which are local only (for now)



Monitors

MSI Optix G272 27" 1080P 144Hz Gaming Monitor - $90 each (have 2)

Like new in box with all accessories and no dead pixels.



NAS/HDD

Synology DiskStation 220j 2 bay NAS (diskless) - $140

Running DS 7.1.1.42962.



Western Digital 10TB WD Red Plus NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD - 5400 RPM, SATA 6 Gb/s, CMR, 256 MB Cache, 3.5" - WD101EFAX - $130 each (have 2)

I will check on warranty and power on/write/read stats but they should be under warranty through at least this October (2023). Have been exclusively in the DS220j above for home use and should still be under good health. No SMART issues, I know that from the DS.



Synology DiskStation 220j and 2x WD Red 10TB combo - $360



GPU

Gigabyte GAMING OC GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB Video Card - $650

Includes box and accessories.



CPU HSF

Vetroo V5 52 CFM CPU Cooler - $20

New in box.



Motherboards

ASRock B550 Steel Legend ATX AM4 Motherboard - $80

Includes box and accessories.



DDR4 RAM

XPG DDR4 D50 RGB 16 GB (2x8 GB) 3600MHz PC4-28800 U-DIMM 288-Pins Desktop Memory CL18-22-22 Kit White (AX4U36008G18I-DW50) - $35

Corsair Vengeance LPX 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-3200 CL16 Memory - $30 each (have 2 kits)

Crucial Pro 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) 288-Pin PC RAM DDR4 3200 (PC4 25600) Desktop Memory Model CP2K16G4DFRA32A - $60

All include original packaging. Never OC'd.



NVMe SSD

ADATA Premium SSD 1 TB PCIe Gen4 M.2 2280 Internal Gaming SSD Up to 6,100 MB/s (APSFG-1T-CSUS) - $40

Includes unused heatsink.



Cases

Corsair 4000D Airflow ATX Mid Tower Case - $70

Montech AIR X White ATX Mid Tower Case - $40

Fractal Design Focus 2 ATX Mid Tower Case - $60

LOCAL ONLY

4000D is used but like new. Montech and Fractal are both NIB sealed.



PSU

Corsair RM750 750 White 80+ Gold Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply - $75

Light use, includes box and all accessories/cables.