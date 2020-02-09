FS: Modmic wireless & Ducky Miya Pro keyboard

_orcus_

Nov 21, 2001
2,482
Looking to sell a modmic wireless with all accessories including a magnetic cable and a Ducky Miya Pro keyboard with cherry mx silver switches.

$65 for the Modmic wireless
$90 for the Ducky Miya Pro

or both together for $125.

Modmic wireless:

Aftermarket cable included free with modmic:

Ducky Miya Pro:
Ducky MIYA Pro Rainbow RGB LED 65% Dye Sub PBT Mechanical Keyboard with Cherry MX Brown, Blue, Red, Nature White, Silver, or Silent Red switches

Switch options: Cherry MX Brown, Blue, Red, Nature White, Silver, or Silent Red.
My heatware:

Trader Reviews for _orcus_ | HeatWare.com

Heatware is a user feedback/rating database for user-to-user online transactions. Rate users when buying computer parts, electronics, auto parts, mobile phones, etc.
Thanks for any interest.
 
Last edited:
