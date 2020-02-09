FS: Modmic wireless & Ducky Miya Pro keyboard

Trader Reviews for _orcus_ | HeatWare.com Heatware is a user feedback/rating database for user-to-user online transactions. Rate users when buying computer parts, electronics, auto parts, mobile phones, etc.

Looking to sell a modmic wireless with all accessories including a magnetic cable and a Ducky Miya Pro keyboard with cherry mx silver switches.$65 for the Modmic wireless$90 for the Ducky Miya Proor both together for $125.Modmic wireless:Aftermarket cable included free with modmic:Ducky Miya Pro:My heatware:Thanks for any interest.