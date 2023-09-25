[FS] - Modded RTX A4000 16gb (white 3070ti ITX)

Selling a modded RTX A4000 16gb. This is essentially a binned ITX 3070ti, with a 180w power limit and 16gb of gddr6 vram. It has the exact same GA104 die as the 3070ti, but with all the other unlocked goodies of a Quadro/Professional card, packed in an ITX form factor.
In stock form, these run hot/loud due to the small single slot blower cooler. Replacing it with a larger 3060ti heatsink allows you to safely increase the powerlimit to 180w (well within VRM limits, and obviously, thermal limits)
Specs/mods:
-6 pin PCIE pigtrail replaced with full 8 pin PCIE port, soldered directly onto the pcb
-Powerlimit raised from 140 > 180w
-Palit ITX 3060ti heatsink
-Custom designed white 3D printed fan shroud + white 92mm thermaltake fan
This would cost $800+ to build, not counting the cost of designing/printing the shroud.
Note: The fan is 4 pin PWM, and I powered/controlled it via a spare 4 pin pwm mobo port (using "Fan Control" under Windows). If you don't want to go this route, you'l need a simple PWM > CRJ connector, then plug it into the gpu's fan header. Note however, the stock A4000 bios fan curve is very aggressive, does not allow zero-rpm, and has a minimum fan speed of 40%. This is why I decided to run the fan off the mobo.
Payment via Paypal F/F, Zelle, or Venmo. Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/46217/to
$650 shipped
