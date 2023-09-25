[FS] - Modded RTX A4000 16gb (white 3070ti ITX), Razer DeathAdder V3

Selling a modded RTX A4000 16gb. This is essentially a binned ITX 3070ti, with a 180w power limit and 16gb of gddr6 vram. It has the exact same GA104 die as the 3070ti, but with all the other unlocked goodies of a Quadro/Professional card, packed in an ITX form factor.

In stock form, these run hot/loud due to the small single slot blower cooler. Replacing it with a larger 3060ti heatsink allows you to safely increase the powerlimit to 180w (well within VRM limits, and obviously, thermal limits)

Specs/mods:

-6 pin PCIE pigtail replaced with full 8 pin PCIE port, soldered directly onto the pcb
-Powerlimit raised from 140 > 180w
-Palit ITX 3060ti heatsink
-Custom designed white 3D printed fan shroud + white 92mm thermalright fan (overall 2.25 slot wide)

This would cost $800+ to build, not counting the cost of designing/printing the shroud.

Note: The fan is 4 pin PWM, and I powered/controlled it via a spare 4 pin pwm mobo port (using "Fan Control" under Windows). If you don't want to go this route, you'l need a simple PWM > CRJ connector, then plug it into the gpu's fan header. Note however, the stock A4000 bios fan curve is very aggressive, does not allow zero-rpm, and has a minimum fan speed of 40%. This is why I decided to run the fan off the mobo.

Note 2: If desired, I can install a different 2 slot heatsink instead (Palit, PNY, etc). Pay for the heatsink/fan and Ill install it for free.

$650 shipped






Also selling a basically-new Razer DeathAdder V3. Bought new from bestbuy, only used for a few days, but it doesn't quite fit my big ogre hands the way I want. Amazing mouse, super lightweight/responsive. The ergonomics just aren't for me.

Everything included, in the original box.

$55 shipped






Payment via Paypal F/F, Zelle, or Venmo. Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/46217/to



enzolt said:
Tempting but what if it breaks? What then?
Same as all the other used A4000's being sold, that are very likely out of warranty. Would have to be repaired, or sold, etc.

Fwiw, it's only 1.5 years old, purchased new from Dell. Highly unlikely a 40w power increase is damaging anything, while also running cooler than stock (stock these target/run around 85C, sometimes higher).

This is a fairly popular mod with these cards, and is still well within VRM specs. These aren't limited to 140w because of the power capacity of the board, it's because of the thermal limits of the single slot blower HSF.
 
What's the width on the GPU? Looks a bit more than 2 slots.

For those interested, I purchased one of these from xenium before - top notch work and this is the absolute best GPU you can get for a very small ITX build.
 
PurduEE said:
What's the width on the GPU? Looks a bit more than 2 slots.

For those interested, I purchased one of these from xenium before - top notch work and this is the absolute best GPU you can get for a very small ITX build.
Appreciate the feedback man. And yes it's just a hair over 2 slots at 40mm wide, so basically a 2.25 slot card.
 
I'll get the ruler out, but it might be a touch too wide for me... price is outstanding.
 
This thing is super neat, never seen anything like it before! I would buy it, but no need for it atm.

Super cool man!
 
