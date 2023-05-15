[FS] - Modded RTX A4000 16gb (3070ti ITX)

Selling a modded RTX A4000 16gb. This is essentially an ITX 3070/3070ti, with 16gb of ECC gddr6, and is the most powerful ITX card for its size (dual slot, 170mm). Popular gpu/mod for small ITX builds/cases.
In stock form, these cards have a full GA104 die (3070ti) but are power limited to only 140w due to the small, single slot cooler. With the larger heatsink, you can safely raise the power limit and utilize much more of the GA104 chip, resulting in 3070 - 3070ti gaming performance (with 8gb of additional ECC vram).
Modification list:
-6 pin pcie pigtail connector replaced with 8 pin, soldered directly to the pcb
-3060ti Palti ITX heatsink
-Power limit raised from 140w to 180w
$550 shipped to the con-US. Payment via Zelle, Venmo, or PP F/F.
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/46217/to
