FS: Modded Nintendo Consoles - Switch (HAC-001) & "New" 3DS XL

Paypal or Amazon Pay preferred. Gift cards for Amazon also accepted as payment.

Nintendo Switch (HAC-001) - Modded with AutoRCM to Hekate 6.0.7 / Atmosphere NX 1.6.2 / Firmware 17.0.0
  • 4GB MicroSD included for booting into Hekate & Atmosphere NX. A USB booter will be needed (Rekado on Android works well w/o the need for buying a physical fob). Larger micro SD card recommended if utilizing a large game library.
  • HORI Split Pad Pro Attachment Set
  • GuliKit Switch Dock Set
  • USB-C AC Adapter
$300 OBO - S&H included

20231112_163839.jpg
20231112_163905.jpg
20231112_163927.jpg
20231112_164025.jpg
20231112_164105.jpg
20231112_164207.jpg
20231112_164253.jpg
20231112_164308.jpg
20231112_164317.jpg

Nintendo "New" 3DS XL (Red) - Modded with fastboot3DS / Luma 13.0.2 / Firmware 11.17.0-50U
  • 4GB MicroSD included for booting into fastboot3DS & Luma. Larger micro SD card recommended if utilizing a large game library.
  • "New" 3DS XL Case (Red)
  • USB-A to 2DS/3DS charging cable
  • HORI 3DS XL clear case (sun damage & finger/palm prints baked in unfortunately)
  • Extensible stylus
$200 OBO - S&H included

20231112_171311.jpg
20231112_171339.jpg
20231112_163519.jpg
20231112_163528.jpg
20231112_163204.jpg
20231112_163234.jpg
20231112_163415.jpg
20231112_163547.jpg
20231112_163606.jpg
 
