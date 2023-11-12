FS: Modded Nintendo Consoles - Switch (HAC-001) & "New" 3DS XL

CrimsonKnight13
Paypal or Amazon Pay preferred. Gift cards for Amazon also accepted as payment.
Nintendo Switch (HAC-001) - Modded with AutoRCM to Hekate 6.0.7 / Atmosphere NX 1.6.2 / Firmware 17.0.0
Nintendo "New" 3DS XL (Red) - Modded with fastboot3DS / Luma 13.0.2 / Firmware 11.17.0-50U
- 4GB MicroSD included for booting into Hekate & Atmosphere NX. A USB booter will be needed (Rekado on Android works well w/o the need for buying a physical fob). Larger micro SD card recommended if utilizing a large game library.
- HORI Split Pad Pro Attachment Set
- GuliKit Switch Dock Set
- USB-C AC Adapter
- 4GB MicroSD included for booting into fastboot3DS & Luma. Larger micro SD card recommended if utilizing a large game library.
- "New" 3DS XL Case (Red)
- USB-A to 2DS/3DS charging cable
- HORI 3DS XL clear case (sun damage & finger/palm prints baked in unfortunately)
- Extensible stylus