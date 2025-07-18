  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Modded 2nd Gen PS3 Phat

ibex333

ibex333

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 30, 2007
Messages
1,125
Selling a PS3 Phat, (2nd Gen) CHECEE01 in used condition. It is modded with CFW, and has a 64GB SSD inside. Theres 60gb in total after format.

No physical games are included.

You also get one 3rd party Xbox style controller with wireless receiver, and a power cable. (As shown) Everything works great!

Any specific question must go to PM, not here in the thread.

$200 shipped

View: https://imgur.com/a/QoEMq9Q
 
