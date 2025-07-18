  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS: Modded 2nd Gen PS3 Phat and Xbox 360 (Unmodded)

ibex333

ibex333

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 30, 2007
Messages
1,133
Selling a PS3 Phat, (2nd Gen) CHECEE01 in used condition. It is modded with CFW, and has a 64GB SSD inside. Theres 60gb in total after format.


You also get one 3rd party Xbox style controller with wireless receiver, and a power cable. (As shown) Everything works great!

Any specific question must go to PM, not here in the thread.

$200 shipped

View: https://imgur.com/a/QoEMq9Q

Xbox 360 in good condition with one controller and several games.
$225 shipped

View: https://i.imgur.com/TZOHD7g.jpg


View: https://i.imgur.com/wHhkMJv.jpg
TZOHD7g.jpg
 
Last edited:
I like these but with a 1TB sata ssd in it to load up a few dozen games that don't run well in rpcs3 or the other ps emus. If you like games from these eras it might be worth it because the ps3's network port is so slow.
 
I have one of these also. About a year ago I dug it out of storage and fired it up. I can't remember the button combination that gets it to boot into its Custom boot menu. So instead we just played stuff off disc. On the to-do list to figure out how to use it. We played DDR with the kids.
 
Accursed said:
I have one of these also. About a year ago I dug it out of storage and fired it up. I can't remember the button combination that gets it to boot into its Custom boot menu. So instead we just played stuff off disc. On the to-do list to figure out how to use it. We played DDR with the kids.
Click to expand...
Console disc drives aren't very reliable and ssds are way, way more reliable since they have no lasers to burn out, belts to stretch and break, or motors to wear out. Sata II is faster than the disc drive too.
 
I forgot another thing, instead of getting up and changing disks you have 930ish gigabytes of space with a 1TB sata ssd in your ps3 and with it's network port you can ftp things to and and delete things from it to make space for other games from your computer with custom firmware. If you're going to fill it up in one go just set it up and go to bed or whatever else.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top