FS: Mobos, CPUs, SSDs

sinisterDei
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 1, 2004
- Messages
- 1,122
New thread! I've got the following for sale!
Supermicro M11SDV-8C+-LN4F. NIB, only opened for testing. $600
ASRock Rack X470D4U2-2T. NIB, only opened for testing. $325
2x Xeon X5667 4C/8T CPU - sold as a set, $25
Xeon E5-1620v4 CPU $150
Samsung 970 EVO Plus 250GB, used for less than 1TB of traffic, in the box and like new otherwise. $65
More M.2 SSDs will be coming, including a couple PCIe 4.0 ones, so check back later!
Supermicro M11SDV-8C+-LN4F. NIB, only opened for testing. $600
ASRock Rack X470D4U2-2T. NIB, only opened for testing. $325
2x Xeon X5667 4C/8T CPU - sold as a set, $25
Xeon E5-1620v4 CPU $150
Samsung 970 EVO Plus 250GB, used for less than 1TB of traffic, in the box and like new otherwise. $65
More M.2 SSDs will be coming, including a couple PCIe 4.0 ones, so check back later!