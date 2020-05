FS: Mobos, CPUs, SSDs

New thread! I've got the following for sale! Supermicro M11SDV-8C+-LN4F . NIB, only opened for testing. $600 ASRock Rack X470D4U2-2T . NIB, only opened for testing. $3252x Xeon X5667 4C/8T CPU - sold as a set, $25Xeon E5-1620v4 CPU $150 Samsung 970 EVO Plus 250GB , used for less than 1TB of traffic, in the box and like new otherwise. $65More M.2 SSDs will be coming, including a couple PCIe 4.0 ones, so check back later!