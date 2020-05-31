FS: Mobos, CPUs, SSDs (more added!)

New thread! I've got the following for sale! All prices include shipping!

Sabrent Rocket Q 500GB SSD - like new, in box, only used for benchmarking! $60
RocketQ-500.jpg


Sabrent Rocket NVMe 512GB SSD - like new, in box, only used for benchmarking! $70
Rocket-NVMe-512GB.JPG


Seagate Firecuda 520 500GB SSD - like new, in box, only used for benchmarking! $110
Firecuda-520-500GB.jpg


Supermicro M11SDV-8C+-LN4F. NIB, only opened for testing. $600
M11SDV.PNG

2x Xeon X5667 4C/8T CPU - sold as a set, $25
X5667.PNG

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 250GB, used for less than 1TB of traffic, in the box and like new otherwise. $65
970-EVO-250GB.PNG

More M.2 SSDs will be coming, including a couple PCIe 4.0 ones, so check back later!

ASRock Rack X470D4U2-2T. $Sold
X470D4U2-2T.PNG
Xeon E5-1620v4 CPU $Sold
E5-1620v4.PNG
 
