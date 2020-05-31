FS: Mobos, CPUs, SSDs (more added!), RAM

New thread! I've got the following for sale! All prices include shipping!

32GB (4x8GB) Corsair Vengeance DDR4 2666 cmk32GX4M4A2666C16 - These are sealed in their retail box and never opened, but they were received direct from Corsair as a RMA replacement. So not 100% sure I can call them "new" as a result. $110
Samsung 860 EVO 250GB SSD - used but in good shape! $45
Seagate Firecuda 520 500GB SSD - like new, in box, only used for benchmarking! $105
Supermicro M11SDV-8C+-LN4F. NIB, only opened for testing. $590
2x Xeon X5667 4C/8T CPU - sold as a set, $25
Samsung 970 EVO Plus 250GB, used for less than 1TB of traffic, in the box and like new otherwise. $60
More M.2 SSDs will be coming, including a couple PCIe 4.0 ones, so check back later!

ASRock Rack X470D4U2-2T. $Sold
Xeon E5-1620v4 CPU $Sold
Sabrent Rocket Q 500GB SSD - like new, in box, only used for benchmarking! $Sold
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 512GB SSD - like new, in box, only used for benchmarking! $Sold
Samsung 850 EVO 1TB SSD - well worn, but still healthy! $Sold
Two more M.2 SSDs sold! Added some older SATA SSDs, as well as a 32GB DDR4 kit.
 
