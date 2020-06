FS: Mobos, CPUs, SSDs (more added!), RAM

Sabrent Rocket Q 500GB SSD - like new, in box, only used for benchmarking! $Sold

Sabrent Rocket NVMe 512GB SSD - like new, in box, only used for benchmarking! $Sold

Samsung 850 EVO 1TB SSD - well worn, but still healthy! $

Sold

New thread! I've got the following for sale! All prices include shipping!32GB (4x8GB) Corsair Vengeance DDR4 2666 cmk32GX4M4A2666C16 - These are sealed in their retail box and never opened, but they were received direct from Corsair as a RMA replacement. So not 100% sure I can call them "new" as a result. $110Samsung 860 EVO 250GB SSD - used but in good shape! $45 Seagate Firecuda 520 500GB SSD - like new, in box, only used for benchmarking! $105 Supermicro M11SDV-8C+-LN4F . NIB, only opened for testing. $5902x Xeon X5667 4C/8T CPU - sold as a set, $25 Samsung 970 EVO Plus 250GB , used for less than 1TB of traffic, in the box and like new otherwise. $60More M.2 SSDs will be coming, including a couple PCIe 4.0 ones, so check back later!