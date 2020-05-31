FS: Mobos, CPUs, SSDs, HDDs!

sinisterDei
New thread! I've got the following for sale! All prices include shipping!
4TB hard drives! Since there are a few different drives, no pictures. However, if you really need a picture prior to purchase I can take one.
2x WD Red WD40EFRX drives. One is old (2015) with 4500 power on hours, one is nearly new from 03/2020 with 7 power on hours. $110 for the 2020 one, $85 for the 2015 one.
2x WD Red WD40EFAX drives. These are the SMR ones; don't put them in a NAS. Both are pretty new; born in 02/2020 with around a month (or less) spent powered on. $80 each.
1x Seagate Ironwolf NAS 4TB ST4000VN008. Also nearly new, born on 03/2020 with 35 power on hours. $85
All of these drives come with a tiny bit of history, in that they are the exact specific drives used to expose and embarrass WD into creating the WD Red Pro line. Not that it increases their value or anything, it's just an interesting tidbit.
Samsung 860 EVO 250GB SSD - used but in good shape! $45
Samsung 970 EVO Plus 250GB, used for less than 1TB, in the box and like new otherwise. $55
Supermicro M11SDV-8C+-LN4F. NIB, only opened for testing. $575
2x Xeon X5667 4C/8T CPU - sold as a set, $25
SOLD STUFF
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 500GB SSD- like new, in box, only used for benchmarking! (includes heatsink) $Sold
Seagate Firecuda 520 500GB SSD - like new, in box, only used for benchmarking! $Sold
ASRock Rack X470D4U2-2T. $Sold
Xeon E5-1620v4 CPU $Sold
Sabrent Rocket Q 500GB SSD - like new, in box, only used for benchmarking! $Sold
Sabrent Rocket NVMe 512GB SSD - like new, in box, only used for benchmarking! $Sold
Samsung 850 EVO 1TB SSD - well worn, but still healthy! $Sold
32GB (4x8GB) Corsair Vengeance DDR4 2666 cmk32GX4M4A2666C16 - $Sold
