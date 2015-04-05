FS - misc stuff

doubletake
Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 27, 2013
- Messages
- 849
I have some stuff laying around that I don't use anymore, here's hoping someone is interested in any of it.
-Payments via Paypal F&F or you can pay the fees
-Prices are shipped unless listed as local only
-CONUS only
-No returns unless item is confirmed DOA, must be notified within 7 days of receiving the item. Will only do full refund with item return, NO partial refunds.
-Local deals in Houston, TX
Heatware
○ FS - Updated 12/17/22
Cooler Master HAF XB Evo - $35 local
My old workhorse case, used to test new builds for a long time, then became my personal build case for the past ~5 years until I decide to move to a new case for better radiator support. Has most important parts still present (all 6 drive rails for 3.5" bay, both 3.5" hotswap trays, PSU filter), and although it currently has a smoked acrylic window installed on the top panel, it'll still come with the original mesh top + fasteners & CM 200mm fan. Also has a white ~15" LED bar (molex powered) installed on the front inside corner if you want some basic lighting instead of RGB, and a complete Demciflex filter kit. I'll either include 3 basic OEM 120mm fans (random brands, pulls from cases for different builds throughout the years) for $35, or 2x 120mm Ultra Kaze 38mm 3000rpm fans for $40.
Pwr+ Triple monitor stand w/ elbows - $35 local
No longer run Surround, and this takes up a lot of room, so it has to go.
○ WTB/WTT - Updated 3/8/22
Thanks for looking 👍
If you have no intention of following up or replying, please save us both the time and effort and don't bother messaging in the first place.
-Payments via Paypal F&F or you can pay the fees
-Prices are shipped unless listed as local only
-CONUS only
-No returns unless item is confirmed DOA, must be notified within 7 days of receiving the item. Will only do full refund with item return, NO partial refunds.
-Local deals in Houston, TX
Heatware
○ FS - Updated 12/17/22
Cooler Master HAF XB Evo - $35 local
My old workhorse case, used to test new builds for a long time, then became my personal build case for the past ~5 years until I decide to move to a new case for better radiator support. Has most important parts still present (all 6 drive rails for 3.5" bay, both 3.5" hotswap trays, PSU filter), and although it currently has a smoked acrylic window installed on the top panel, it'll still come with the original mesh top + fasteners & CM 200mm fan. Also has a white ~15" LED bar (molex powered) installed on the front inside corner if you want some basic lighting instead of RGB, and a complete Demciflex filter kit. I'll either include 3 basic OEM 120mm fans (random brands, pulls from cases for different builds throughout the years) for $35, or 2x 120mm Ultra Kaze 38mm 3000rpm fans for $40.
Pwr+ Triple monitor stand w/ elbows - $35 local
No longer run Surround, and this takes up a lot of room, so it has to go.
○ WTB/WTT - Updated 3/8/22
Thanks for looking 👍
If you have no intention of following up or replying, please save us both the time and effort and don't bother messaging in the first place.
Last edited: