FS - misc stuff

Heatware

○ FS - Updated 12/17/22

Cooler Master HAF XB Evo

$35 local

$35 local

No longer run Surround, and this takes up a lot of room, so it has to go.

○ WTB/WTT - Updated 3/8/22

If you have no intention of following up or replying, please save us both the time and effort and don't bother messaging in the first place.