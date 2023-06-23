FS | Misc hardware (computer and other)

Krispy Kritter

Just cleaning off the storage racks and found a lot of stuff just sitting around.

Motherboards:

Asus Sabertooth Z77
Intel i7-3770 (3.4ghz) w/ Cooler Master Hyper N520
G.Skill Ripjaws X series 8gb (2x4)
$150

Gigabyte GA-P55A-UD4P
Intel w/ Cooler Master Hyper N520
G.Skill Ripjaws X series 8gb (2x4)
Corsair 8gb (2x4)
$75

Video Cards:

EVGA GTX680
$50

Gigabyte GV-R667D3-1GI
$10

misc sata controllers:

SI-PEX40064 PCI-E x1 4 port SATA
SI-PEX40065 PCI-E 4 port SATA
Rosewill P14JMB363X2A PCI-E x1 1 IDE / 2 SATA
Vantec UGT-ST644R PCI-E x1 4 port SATA
Rosewill 4 port SATA RAID-5
$5ea

Rosewill PCI USB (4 ext + 1 int)
$5ea

Asus Xonar D2X
$25

IcyDock 5n3 MB455SPF ( 2 used + 1 new in box )
new $100
used $50

Verbatim 50gb BD-R Inkjet printable (pn: 97334) x23
$50

Verbatim 25gb BD-R x46
$25

Escort Passport X70 with Blendmount
$100

Escort Passport 9500iX with Blendmount and remote mute
$200

X-Box360
$50

Oppo OPDV971H
$30

HD HomeRun Prime
$50


As usual, buyer pays shipping.
 
