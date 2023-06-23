FS | Misc hardware (computer and other)

Krispy Kritter
Gawd
- Feb 13, 2003
- 637
Just cleaning off the storage racks and found a lot of stuff just sitting around.
Motherboards:
Asus Sabertooth Z77
Intel i7-3770 (3.4ghz) w/ Cooler Master Hyper N520
G.Skill Ripjaws X series 8gb (2x4)
$150
Gigabyte GA-P55A-UD4P
Intel w/ Cooler Master Hyper N520
G.Skill Ripjaws X series 8gb (2x4)
Corsair 8gb (2x4)
$75
Video Cards:
EVGA GTX680
$50
Gigabyte GV-R667D3-1GI
$10
misc sata controllers:
SI-PEX40064 PCI-E x1 4 port SATA
SI-PEX40065 PCI-E 4 port SATA
Rosewill P14JMB363X2A PCI-E x1 1 IDE / 2 SATA
Vantec UGT-ST644R PCI-E x1 4 port SATA
Rosewill 4 port SATA RAID-5
$5ea
Rosewill PCI USB (4 ext + 1 int)
$5ea
Asus Xonar D2X
$25
IcyDock 5n3 MB455SPF ( 2 used + 1 new in box )
new $100
used $50
Verbatim 50gb BD-R Inkjet printable (pn: 97334) x23
$50
Verbatim 25gb BD-R x46
$25
Escort Passport X70 with Blendmount
$100
Escort Passport 9500iX with Blendmount and remote mute
$200
X-Box360
$50
Oppo OPDV971H
$30
HD HomeRun Prime
$50
As usual, buyer pays shipping.
