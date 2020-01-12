[FS] – Mining part out: 1151 stuff, PSU’s, AMD GPU’s, Vega’s, 1660’s, misc

Pics are coming in the next 24 hours. I am currently in the process of parting out rigs, cleaning/dusting parts, and taking pictures. Selling off the rest of my personal home mining operation. It’s just not really profitable enough to keep everything and could use the extra space. Everything here was used for the last 6-18 months. Everything comes with it’s original packaging, unless noted. All of the AMD gpu’s have the stock bios flashed back for gaming (if they were modded). Ive run over 100 GPU's and dozens of rigs, and have never had any major component fail (GPU, PSU, CPU, etc etc). The cards were well taken care of and dusted on a weekly basis with compressed air. Temps were 50-70C on average and 30-70% fan speed. Most cards should still have 1-2 years of warranty left (if the manufacturer honors a warranty transfer). I accept paypal or crypto for payment. Everything ships same day or next day, via USPS priority mail. Items shipped over $100 will be insured. I also accept cash if you with to pick anything up (will discount for shipping), I am located in Phoenix. All prices include shipping (unless noted) Heatware Ebay Listing format: $Price each - (qty) - Description 1151 Stuff $30 - (3) - Celeron G3900 $11 - (3) - 4gb ddr4 ram sticks, 2133mhz (shipped USPS first class, can ship priority for extra) $28 - (2) - ASRock BTC H110 mobo. Supports 13 GPU’s. $28 - (1) - Biostar TB250-BTC Pro mobo. Supports 12 GPU’s. Note: These are both mining mobos, but work completely fine for a budget build. Ive used them in a couple builds for family members for basic gaming setups. PSU’s: $60 - (2) - EVGA GQ 850w Gold (semi-modular) $75 - (2) - EVGA G2 1300w Gold (fully modular) $33 - (5) - HP 1200w Server PSU (900w on 120v, 1200w on 240v) with breakout board combo NVIDIA GPU’s $160 - (5) - Zotac Gaming GTX 1660 (dual fan) - Purchased new, these aren’t even 6 months old, barely used for mining. Still in mint condition. AMD GPU's Vega 56 reference blower cards. These all have Samsung memory, and DO have the v64 bios flashed to one of the 2 bios slots. They will come shipped and fully tested on the vega56 bios. If you want to run it on the v64 bios, simply power down your PC, flip the bios switch and boot it back up. I do not offer any support on the v64 bios. However, I have never had any issues in using it. You get a fully tested, great condition v56 card that also should almost certainly run stable on the v64 bios. I ran them for months stable mining on both bios versions (v56 is slightly more power efficient, v64 has more performance). $185 each (1) - Gigabyte v56 (1) - XFX v56 (3) - Powercolor v56 (1) - MSI Airboost v56 $100 - (1) - Sapphire Nitro+ RX570 8gb. This is the quietest/best cooling Polaris card out there, period. I’ve run dozens of different models of Polaris GPU’s, and these are the best out there. I would have kept card for myself, this but I already have a Vega in my gaming PC. $70 - (13) - Sapphire 8gb RX470 Mining cards. Will do $60 each for 2+ qty. These are essentially a Sapphire Nitro 470, with only 1 DVI video output. These are great budget gaming cards if you only need 1 monitor, they are not “just” for mining. If mining, these can do ~34mh/s on eth. $60 - (5) - Sapphire 4gb RX470 Mining cards. Will do $50 each for 2+ qty. Exact same card as above, just the 4gb model. If mining, these will do ~33mh/s on eth. Misc/Mining $50 + shipping - (1) - ONDA D1800 Mining motherboard and case. This is a great riser-less setup for 6 GPU's, all you need is a PSU and some GPU's to get mining. Motherboard has a 60gb SSD on it and the case has 3 120mm Delta fans that push a ton of air. $35 + shipping - (1) - Bitware 8 GPU 4U server mining case. Bare bones, only comes with hardware, the case, and 3 delta fans. Great case for small footprint mining. $55 - (1) - Surplus lot of pci-e x1 USB risers. There are easily 50-75+ risers in here, all all were fuctioning when removed. I dont have time to count them all or sort them. All are either 6 pin pcie, 4 pin molex, or a combo (sata/molex/pcie).