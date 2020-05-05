FS: Mini ITX Server - ASROCK 1150 / XEON E3 / ECC DDR3

S

shftup

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 22, 2006
Messages
188
Up for sale is my previous home server setup. Mobo/CPU/RAM : Great setup with good flexibility. Note this is a true 'server' mobo with a 1 or 2 advanced features like IPMI.

Motherboard: ASROCK E3C226D21: BADAXX
(fanatastic board, has IPMI - connect to your motherboard at its core level outside of O/S with a high level of functionality, USB to run OS from, dual intel nic, dedicated nic for IPMI, 6 SATA, and VGA out)

CPU Intel Xeon E3-1265L v3 : Low Wattage Money
(4 core, 8 thread, 45 watt)

Ram 8GB single stick of Kingston 12800e : ECC RAM

The cpu was only installed once. *I may have a stock cooler somewhere....Everything works! Nothing broken, has the latest BIOS. What you see is what you get shipped. I have heatware.
Asking $250 plus actual shipping - crossed posted. Must Sell - send me your best reasonable offers. Ships from Canada
 

Attachments

