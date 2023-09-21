FS: Mini-ITX Gaming PC (5800X3D, 4070 FE, Samsung 980 Pro 2TiB, ...) - north of Austin, TX Local ONLY

S

schoolslave

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 7, 2010
Messages
1,291
References
heatware: schoolslave
eBay: (ask via PM)

I've had some other dealings with people on here recently, feel free to PM me to get more recent references that aren't on heatware.
I've been selling/buying/trading in various communities (dfi-street, xtremesystems, eocf) since ~2006.

Payment: PayPal F&F only

Local pick-up is the only option: ~15 miles north of Austin, TX.
I will only sell to established members with proper references.

Specs:
AMD 5800X3D
AsRock B450 ITX Fatal1ty
2x Hynix 16GiB DDR4 PC-3200 ECC UDIMM (HMA82GU7DJR8N-XN)
Nvidia RTX 4070 FE
Samsung 980 PRO 2TiB NVME SSD
SuperFlower Leadtek 850W PSU Platinum
Scythe Ninja 5C Heatsink
3x Phanteks T30 Fans
Fractal Define 7 Nano Case

I can't find the motherboard box so it's missing the generic WiFi antennas and any other accessories besides the installed I/O shield.
I will include the CPU box, PSU box (includes extra cables), and GPU box. Also includes original Fractal case packaging.

GPU is maybe 3 months old with about 150 hours across Cyberpunk and Starfield lol. Same for the PSU and SSD.
The CPU is maybe 6 months old and the motherboard is a few years old. PC had Win11 Pro installed previously.
Sold with SSD completely wiped but I can throw in the Win11 Pro key for free (purchased legally).

Looking for $950.

Not looking to part out the system at this time.

Thanks!
 

Attachments

  • IMG_6660.jpeg
    IMG_6660.jpeg
    398.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6659.jpeg
    IMG_6659.jpeg
    468.2 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_6658.jpeg
    IMG_6658.jpeg
    380.9 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top