FS: Mid-range Gaming PC - i9-10850K, Z590, RTX 2060 6GB, 16 or 32GB DDR4

  • CPU: Intel Core i9-10850K
  • CPU HSF: Noctua NH-L9i chromax.black
  • Motherboard: ASUS PRIME Z590-A
  • RAM: Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4-3600 16GB (2x8GB) or G.SKILL Aegis DDR4-3000 32GB (2x16GB)
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB (Dell)
  • Drives: SPCC 128GB SATA6 SSD & Samsung PM961 Polaris 128GB M.2 NGFF PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe SSD
  • WiFi: Fenvi AXE3000 WiFi6E PCIe
  • PSU: Corsair Enthusiast Series TX750
  • Case: Corsair Carbide Series SPEC-06 Tempered Glass Case (Red)
  • Case Fans: Corsair Red LED 140MM x3
$700 (16GB) / $725 (32GB) OBO or I can part it out if needed for anyone that's interested. Local Pickup DFW TX or buyer pays for shipping.

Heatware: CrimsonKnight13

signal-2023-02-18-084109_002.jpeg

signal-2023-02-18-084105_002.jpeg
 
