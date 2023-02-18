FS: Mid-range Gaming PC - i9-10850K, Z590, RTX 2060 6GB, 16 or 32GB DDR4

CPU: Intel Core i9-10850K

CPU HSF: Noctua NH-L9i chromax.black

Motherboard: ASUS PRIME Z590-A

RAM: Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4-3600 16GB (2x8GB) or G.SKILL Aegis DDR4-3000 32GB (2x16GB)

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB (Dell)

Drives: SPCC 128GB SATA6 SSD & Samsung PM961 Polaris 128GB M.2 NGFF PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe SSD

WiFi: Fenvi AXE3000 WiFi6E PCIe

PSU: Corsair Enthusiast Series TX750

Case: Corsair Carbide Series SPEC-06 Tempered Glass Case (Red)

Case Fans: Corsair Red LED 140MM x3

$700 (16GB) / $725 (32GB) OBO or I can part it out if needed for anyone that's interested. Local Pickup DFW TX or buyer pays for shipping.Heatware: CrimsonKnight13More photos coming later. I apologize for the quick shots.