FS: Mid 2012 13" i5/8GB/500HDD

i have a well maintained (titled MBP)it was my sister college word processing computer but now it has been "decommissioned" and ready for someone else to use it purposefully.i only upgraded the ram from 4GB to 8GB. The battery will need to be replaced at some point, its weak and drains fast without the charger, but given its year, its very normal. other than that, everything works 100%.comes with box, power cord, and 4GB OEM memory modulesasking $300 shipped