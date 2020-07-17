FS: Microsoft Surface Pro 4

My 11 year old doesn't use this Surface Pro 4 anymore in favor of his laptop or desktop, so it does have some 11 year old kid wear on it, but still very much 100% functional.
Asking $225 shipped lower 48. Paypal accepted. PM me for any details.
The device has the following specs:
Intel Core i5-6300U (2C/4T) @2.40 Ghz
Intel HD520 gfx (touchscreen rez 2736x1824)
8GB ram
256GB Samsung SSD
The display panel does have a light scratch or two - but are only really noticeable when the device is off. Not noticeable when display is on.
Slight halo effect around the "Surface" logo on boot. Not sure if this is intentionally a part of the graphic - or some image burn. Not noticeable when the display is on.
As with 11 year old boys, no clue where the pen or the keyboard are - so they are not included. A power adapter is included.
I don't have a whole lot of heat but my heat is under sc5mu93. I'm working on that here.
Ebay is history is under sc5mu93-7
Asking $225 shipped lower 48. Paypal accepted. PM me for any details.
The device has the following specs:
Intel Core i5-6300U (2C/4T) @2.40 Ghz
Intel HD520 gfx (touchscreen rez 2736x1824)
8GB ram
256GB Samsung SSD
The display panel does have a light scratch or two - but are only really noticeable when the device is off. Not noticeable when display is on.
Slight halo effect around the "Surface" logo on boot. Not sure if this is intentionally a part of the graphic - or some image burn. Not noticeable when the display is on.
As with 11 year old boys, no clue where the pen or the keyboard are - so they are not included. A power adapter is included.
I don't have a whole lot of heat but my heat is under sc5mu93. I'm working on that here.
Ebay is history is under sc5mu93-7
Last edited: