FS: Microsoft Surface Pro 4

My 11 year old doesn't use this Surface Pro 4 anymore in favor of his laptop or desktop, so it does have some 11 year old kid wear on it, but still very much 100% functional.Asking $225 shipped lower 48. Paypal accepted. PM me for any details.The device has the following specs:Intel Core i5-6300U (2C/4T) @2.40 GhzIntel HD520 gfx (touchscreen rez 2736x1824)8GB ram256GB Samsung SSDThe display panel does have a light scratch or two - but are only really noticeable when the device is off. Not noticeable when display is on.Slight halo effect around the "Surface" logo on boot. Not sure if this is intentionally a part of the graphic - or some image burn. Not noticeable when the display is on.As with 11 year old boys, no clue where the pen or the keyboard are - so they are not included. A power adapter is included.I don't have a whole lot of heat but my heat is under sc5mu93 . I'm working on that here.Ebay is history is under sc5mu93-7