FS: Microsoft Surface Pro 4 1724

  • USPS / UPS shipping within US
  • Zelle (5% discount), PayPal G&S
  • Message your Paypal email for an invoice

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Model # 1724
i5-6300U, 4gb, 128gb

Have 4 3
$70 shipped each

I would grade them a 7/10.
The shiny cirlce on the back is where the logo went.
Fresh Windows 10 Pro imstall + charger + type cover.
No guarantees on battery life. They do hold a charge.

Old pics but they are the same condition.


Also have 1 that if keyboard type cover is attached would turn off immediately. No idea what's causing this. I will include the type cover but make sure you detach it when using.

$40 shipped.
 
