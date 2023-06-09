FS: Microsoft Surface Pro 4 1724

Heatware: kyang357
Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Model # 1724
i5-6300U, 4gb, 128gb
Have
$70 shipped each
I would grade them a 7/10.
The shiny cirlce on the back is where the logo went.
Fresh Windows 10 Pro imstall + charger + type cover.
No guarantees on battery life. They do hold a charge.
Old pics but they are the same condition.
Also have 1 that if keyboard type cover is attached would turn off immediately. No idea what's causing this. I will include the type cover but make sure you detach it when using.
$40 shipped.
- USPS / UPS shipping within US
- Zelle (5% discount), PayPal G&S
- Message your Paypal email for an invoice
Last edited: