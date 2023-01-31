FS: Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

Hi all, I have for sale a base model Surface Laptop Go (10th gen i5, 64GB/4GB) in platinum. I purchased this laptop early last year with the intention of using it for video conferencing and trying out a hackintosh, but plans have changed so it's now looking for a new home. The laptop has literally never left the house, and so is in mint condition. The only thing worth mentioning is a tiny dent on the Microsoft logo, but it's so small I can't get it to show up on the camera's phone. I'm also including the original unused charger and will be shipped in the original packaging as well. I'm asking $200 shipped for it, and local pickup is available as well around the SF Bay Area. As always, I have heat under einz, prefer zelle or F&F paypal, and happy to meet up around the SF Bay area. Thanks for looking!