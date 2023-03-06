FS: Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3, Apple MacBook Pro 14" M2 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Unlocked, iPhone SE 3rd Unlocked

HeatWare - truciet - https://www.heatware.com/u/70895
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 - $475 gifted/shipped
Platinum BNIB
Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
Under warranty until 8/8/2025
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 - $465 gifted/shipped
Sage LNIB - opened to to check out but decided I don't need another toy.
Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
Under warranty until 8/8/2025
Apple MacBook Pro 14" - $1,150 gifted/shipped
Like new condition with charger and cable. No box, but will include a soft foam case.
Space Gray, M2 Pro, 16GB, 512gb SSD
AppleCare+ until 8/23/2026
Battery Cycle Count 25
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Unlocked - $625 gifted/shipped
White 128gb
Like new condition with battery health of 89%
Screen is 100% perfect
Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen Midnight 64gb Unlocked - $250 gifted/shipped
BNIB - only opened to confirm unlocked and not DOA
Warranty expired
